Barclays Initiates Coverage on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

Stock analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

BRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.28.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,490 shares of company stock worth $14,623,258 in the last 90 days. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 392.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 472,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 376,892 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth $3,670,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 21.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.