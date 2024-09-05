Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Up to $11.74

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.74, but opened at $12.18. Barclays shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 1,504,121 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCS shares. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Barclays alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Barclays Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.50.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.2684 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 51.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.