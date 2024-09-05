Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Declares Dividend of GBX 11.80

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.80 ($0.16) per share by the real estate development company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

LON BDEV traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 505.80 ($6.65). 20,493,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 512.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 491.08. The company has a market cap of £7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,209.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.63. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 384.15 ($5.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 582.60 ($7.66).

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.36) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 540.40 ($7.11).

Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Developments

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £569.94 ($749.43). Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

See Also

