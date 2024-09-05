BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark dropped their price target on BCE from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.42.

Get BCE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCE

BCE Trading Up 0.5 %

BCE traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$48.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,702. BCE has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$56.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.43. The firm has a market cap of C$44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C($0.02). BCE had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0224072 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCE

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.