Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for 2.3% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.91. 357,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,106. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $66.66. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

