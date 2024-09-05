Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after buying an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after buying an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after acquiring an additional 194,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,142,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.04. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $140.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

