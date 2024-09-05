Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $139.63 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $119.88 and a 1-year high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average of $155.64.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

