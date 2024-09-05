Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $59.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

