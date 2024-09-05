Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,024 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,729,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,964,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,589,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,169,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,354,000 after acquiring an additional 103,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth about $50,986,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $98.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

