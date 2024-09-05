Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,856 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,856 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,042,000 after buying an additional 23,595,691 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after acquiring an additional 827,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,977,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,313,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 71.1% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 862,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 358,669 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.17.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

