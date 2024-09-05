Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 3,145 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000.

HUSV stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.56. The company has a market cap of $93.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.51.

About First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

