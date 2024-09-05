Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 466 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,970,000 after buying an additional 58,877 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $133.37 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $134.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.89. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.