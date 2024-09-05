Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Trading Down 24.2%

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.26). 373,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 63,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.40 ($0.35).

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £95.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Beximco Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company provides allergic disorder, analgesics and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, urogenital, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beximco Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.