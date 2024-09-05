BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on BHP. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BHP Group stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.73 and a one year high of $69.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

