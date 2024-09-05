Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.