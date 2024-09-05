Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.04. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.86.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
