Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of FELG stock opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.89 and a twelve month high of $33.79.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

