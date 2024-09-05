Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $844,000 in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FENI. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of FENI stock opened at $29.36 on Thursday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

