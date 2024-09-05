Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,812 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.