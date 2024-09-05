Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 965 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 15.7% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $142.02 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

