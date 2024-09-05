Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00051121 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00037220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

