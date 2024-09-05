Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00051514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00037551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

