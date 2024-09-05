BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) Shares Up 4.1%

BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. 4,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 238,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
BitFuFu Trading Up 7.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59.
BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.42 million for the quarter.
About BitFuFu
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
