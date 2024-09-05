BitTorrent-New (BTT) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $769.82 million and approximately $15.78 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001302 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000512 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000081 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $16,420,536.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

