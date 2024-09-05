Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BMN traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $25.08. 23,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,864. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $21.51 and a 1-year high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
