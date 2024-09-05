BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (BFZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BFZ opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.83. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $12.31.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

