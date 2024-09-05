BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 187,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.82.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
