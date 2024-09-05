BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0338 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 187,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,074. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.48. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $5.82.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.