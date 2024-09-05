BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans $0.30 Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3012 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

ECAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,263. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

