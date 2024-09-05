BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Plans $0.30 Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3012 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
ECAT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,263. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.