BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BME stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,424. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.74. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

