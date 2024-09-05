BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,062 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter worth $76,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 164,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,769. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $311,701.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,553,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,844,992.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,526,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,442.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

