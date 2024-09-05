BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 204,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,443. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

