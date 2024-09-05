BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 204,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,443. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile
