Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BTT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. 146,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,321. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

