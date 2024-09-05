BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,100. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.45.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

