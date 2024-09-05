BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUC stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

