BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of MUC stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.45.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
