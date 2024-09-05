BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MUE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

