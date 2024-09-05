BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of MVT opened at $11.26 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

