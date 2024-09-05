BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $11.28 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.