BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MQT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 66,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,436. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $10.79.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

