BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYI)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0555 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

NYSE MYI remained flat at $11.63 on Wednesday. 205,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,858. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

