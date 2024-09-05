BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
MQY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.71. 185,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
