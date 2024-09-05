BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BNY)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BNY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $11.00.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

