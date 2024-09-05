BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE BST opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

