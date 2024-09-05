BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BST opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
