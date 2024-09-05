BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0929 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.37.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.