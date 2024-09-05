BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Sees Large Volume Increase

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,073,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 1,770,269 shares.The stock last traded at $24.95 and had previously closed at $26.60.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

