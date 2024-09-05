BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 431,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 19,140 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in BP were worth $15,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BP. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 27.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. PSquared Asset Management AG acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter worth $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 388,931 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 487,648 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,263,000 after buying an additional 59,379 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $32,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,264,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $40.84.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.82 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 59.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BP from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

