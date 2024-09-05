BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Shares of LND opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84.
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.
