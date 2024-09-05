BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 5.3% in August

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ( NYSE:LND Free Report ) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LND opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.84.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

