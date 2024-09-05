Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James cut Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.1 %

Brinker International stock opened at $71.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 64,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

