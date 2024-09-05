Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Broadcom has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Broadcom has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Broadcom to earn $4.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Broadcom Price Performance
AVGO stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.82. 25,509,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,057,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $79.51 and a 1-year high of $185.16. The company has a market cap of $711.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Melius started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Broadcom
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
