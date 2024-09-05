Brokerages Set Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) PT at $11.43

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.43.

ATNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATNM stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

