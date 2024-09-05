Brokerages Set Informa plc (LON:INF) PT at GBX 875.40

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 900.50 ($11.84).

Several research firms recently issued reports on INF. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 975 ($12.82) to GBX 1,010 ($13.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of INF opened at GBX 829.20 ($10.90) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,632.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684 ($8.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 886 ($11.65). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 839.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 830.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,260.87%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

