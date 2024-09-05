Brokers Offer Predictions for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ProPetro from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ProPetro Price Performance

ProPetro stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $790.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.02. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.85 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 2.21%. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Insider Transactions at ProPetro

In related news, Director Michele Vion sold 5,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $41,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,889.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.